J&K and Ladakh were & will always be India’s integral and inalienable part, India snubs Pak

Geneva, November 10
India snubs Pakistan on raising unnecessary the issue of Jammu Kashmir in the
session on Thursday firmly told Pakistan that the entire Union Territory of Jammu
Kashmir and Ladakh were and will always be its integral and inalienable part and said
that after the constitutional changes in 2019, the people of the region are now able to
realise their full potential as in other parts of the country. India’s response comes after
Pakistan delegate raises the issue of J-K during his remarks at UNHRC's review
Speaking at the 41st Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group
which is being held from November 7-18 at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)
here, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta also slammed Pakistan for raking up the
Kashmir issue at the forum.
“The entire Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were and will always be an
integral and inalienable part of India,” Mehta said at the UNHRC, where the Universal
Periodic Review of India’s human rights record is currently underway.
Mehta said that after the constitutional changes and reorganisation of the erstwhile state
of Jammu and Kashmir, the people of the region are now able to realize their full
potential as in other parts of the country.
His response came after the Pakistan delegate raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir
during his remarks at the review process.
The Pakistani delegate made six recommendations, including reversal of steps taken
since August 2019 and access to independent observers to the region.
“Despite the continued threat of cross border terrorism, the security situation has
improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019,” said Mehta, who is
leading the Indian delegation for the UPR.
India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu
and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.
Mehta said that the government of India has taken several steps for all round
development of Jammu and Kashmir including restoration of democracy at the
grassroot levels, good governance, unprecedented development of infrastructure,
tourism and trade. He noted that this year, Jammu and Kashmir has already received
over 16 million tourists, “the highest ever so far.”
He added that extension of over 800 people-friendly and progressive Central laws to the
region has ensured better opportunities for all the people of Jammu and Kashmir and
Ladakh.
“These Central laws include affirmative action for the vulnerable sections, the right to
free and compulsory education, non-discriminatory inheritance laws, protection against
domestic violence and empowerment of women, decriminalisation of same sex relations
and conferment of rights to transgender persons,” he said.