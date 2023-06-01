Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed For Road Repair Work In Ramban Stretch

JAMMU, Jun 1: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Thursday for repairing a patch of road in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide at Dhalwas section in Ramban district, on Wednesday but restored for traffic later, they said. ”The traffic on highway is closed as on now for restoration work at Dhalwas”, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam said.





The critical stretch of highway at Dhalwas has become narrow following incessant rains, the DC said.

Work is underway to restore the highway at Dhalwas near Nashri tunnel.