J&K Authorities ordered to desist from regulating prices of mutton after Centre’s opinion

Mutton (Licensing and Control) Order repealed

Nasir Azam



The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs on Tuesday issued a notification directing authorities to refrain from regulating prices of livestock products.



The government also revoked the Jammu and Kashmir Mutton (Licensing and Control) Order, 1973 issued vide SRO-646 issued on December 12, 1973 with immediate effect, saying it was done on the clarification from Government of India and inter-departmental consultations on the matter.

The move comes after the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution communicated to the J&K government that any order issued by quoting S.O 145(E) dated 15.02.1990 is based on an order that is no longer valid and applicable.

The Ministry advised the Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, J&K to issue necessary directions to all concerned authorities to refrain from issuing or enforcing any order quoting S.O. 145(E) dated 15.02.1990.

J&K Government took up the matter with the Centre after the Agriculture Production Department sought clarification regarding the validity of notification S.O 145 (E) dated 15.02.1990 under which the powers were delegated to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for regulating the commodities specified in the schedule.