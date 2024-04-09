Jammu Cyber Cell Police cracks online financial fraud

JAMMU, Apr 8: Jammu Cyber Cell Police claimed to have cracked three separate online cybercrime complaints.

The police Spokesman said that in one complaint, the complainant received a WhatsApp call from a suspicious person that a parcel was delivered to Delhi for which he had to pay Rs.29,500 for delivery of the parcel following which transaction was made.

In another complaint of financial fraud of Rs 50,000, the complainant invested some amount initially after which he invested more as per the request of a fraudster and thereafter he switched off his phone.

The spokesman said another complaint was received regarding financial fraud of Rs.38,500.

The complainant applied for a loan of Rs 50,000 on the Fundflex loan calculator app and received a call to pay Rs 1250 as membership fees.

He paid after which more amount was demanded and he made several transactions on the demand of the fraudster after which the contact number of the fraudster became not reachable.

“During the investigation, the Cyber Cell District Police Office Jammu, acted swiftly and exhibited hectic efforts which ultimately led to putting on hold an amount of Rs 1,13,000/- out of 1,18,000/ in these three separate online cybercrime complaints and further investigation is underway,” said the spokesman.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu Dr.Vinod Kumar reiterated his appeal to the general public to remain extra vigilant and report promptly to the National Helpline number 1930 or Cyber Cell DPO Jammu helpline number 8899537995 .

The top cop also encouraged citizens to lodge cyber complaints online at www.cybercrime.gov.in. and www.ceir.gov.in for lost/ Stolen Mobile.

Emphasizing the importance of awareness and collaboration in effectively combating cyber threats, he said adding that District Police Jammu is equipped with advanced technology and skilled personnel, remains at the forefront in the fight against cybercriminals.