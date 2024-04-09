Search
IndiaNobody will lose citizenship by dint of CAA, says Rajnath
India

Nobody will lose citizenship by dint of CAA, says Rajnath

By: Northlines

Date:

NAMAKKAL (Tamil Nadu), Apr 7: Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that no Indian, irrespective of their faith, will lose citizenship with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He charged the opposition Congress and DMK with “creating confusion” over the issue.

Rajnath was speaking after taking out a roadshow here in support of the party's Namakkal candidate for the April 19 , KP Ramalingam.

A town in western Tamil Nadu, Namakkal is located about 400 km from state capital Chennai.

The BJP always implemented what it promised and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA were such assurances, he said.

“We promised a citizenship act, and we did it. I want to clarify that any citizen of –whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Parsi or Jew–nobody's citizenship will go away,” he said.

“The DMK and Congress are creating confusion on the matter,” he alleged.

On the abolition of triple Talaq, he said “mothers and sisters” from any faith are “our mothers and sisters.”

“Any atrocity against our mothers and sisters of any religion–we stand with them and we proved this by ending triple talaq,” he said.

There was no difference between BJP's words and deeds and this manifested in the form of implementation of promises including the Ram temple.

“Ram Lalla has left his hut and arrived at his palace,” he said about the shrine that was consecrated in January, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the event.

The country has made rapid strides under PM Modi's leadership, in areas including and defence.

“India is no longer a weak country. As Defence minister I want to say– we have strong confidence in the country's army, air force and navy. If someone even bats an eyelid, our army is ready to give them a fitting reply,” Singh said.

Gone are the days when India was reliant on imports to meet its defence needs and today everything was made in the country, including fighter jets, he said.

Public welfare was also being given utmost importance by the NDA regime and various measures like assistance to farmers, construction of toilets were examples of these.

Taking on rivals Congress and DMK, he said they “work for their family, but PM Modi works for the country.”

“For Congress and the DMK, it is family first; for BJP and NDA, it is nation first,” he added. (Agen

 

 

 

Previous article
Jammu Cyber Cell Police cracks online financial fraud
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Congress, NC to sail togather in Alliance in J&K-Ladakh, PDP out

Northlines Northlines -
Congress to contest Jammu, Udhampur, Ladakh while NC to...

BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje’s car door

Northlines Northlines -
agencies A Bharatiya Janata Party worker riding a motorcycle was...

Modi’s guarantee means jailing Oppn leaders: Mamata

Northlines Northlines -
agencies West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed...

Cong moves EC against PM’s remarks on its manifesto

Northlines Northlines -
AGENCIES The Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu Cyber Cell Police cracks online financial fraud

Congress, NC to sail togather in Alliance in J&K-Ladakh, PDP out

Centre don’t want to see me in Parliament: Mehbooba