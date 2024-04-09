Search
IndiaCongress, NC to sail togather in Alliance in J&K-Ladakh, PDP out
India

Congress, NC to sail togather in Alliance in J&K-Ladakh, PDP out

By: Northlines

Date:

Congress to contest , Udhampur, while NC to field in Srinagar, Baramulla & Anantnag

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the Conference on Monday announced contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and , and Ladakh in alliance, with each fielding candidates in three seats.

At a joint press conference here, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the Congress would contest in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats while the National Conference would field candidates in Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla.

“I want to formally announce that the National Conference and Congress will jointly contest the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with three candidates for each of the two parties,” Abdullah said.

“The National Conference will support Congress candidates in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh seats. The INDI Alliance with contest the polls to help fulfil the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and truly represent them in Parliament,” he said.

The seat-sharing agreement was finalised after consultations between the Congress and NC leaders. Member of the Congress seat sharing committee Salman Khurshid was also present during the joint press conference.

Asked whether PDP was still a part of the INDI bloc, Khurshid said, “PDP is in our alliance. Seat adjustment is one part of the alliance and an overall alliance is a different issue. Since Jammu and Kashmir is small in area, there is not much scope for seat adjustment despite our best efforts.”

The PDP has named candidates for three seats in Kashmir, fielding Mehbooba Mufti against DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad in Anantnag.

Khurshid said, “The National Conference already has three Lok Sabha MPs and we have decided to give them a chance.”

Asked if Omar Abdullah will also contest the polls, the Congress leader said in that case one would have to convene another press conference in Srinagar as and when a decision is taken.

Previous article
Centre don’t want to see me in Parliament: Mehbooba
Next article
Jammu Cyber Cell Police cracks online financial fraud
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Nobody will lose citizenship by dint of CAA, says Rajnath

Northlines Northlines -
NAMAKKAL (Tamil Nadu), Apr 7: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje’s car door

Northlines Northlines -
agencies A Bharatiya Janata Party worker riding a motorcycle was...

Modi’s guarantee means jailing Oppn leaders: Mamata

Northlines Northlines -
agencies West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed...

Cong moves EC against PM’s remarks on its manifesto

Northlines Northlines -
AGENCIES The Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nobody will lose citizenship by dint of CAA, says Rajnath

Jammu Cyber Cell Police cracks online financial fraud

Centre don’t want to see me in Parliament: Mehbooba