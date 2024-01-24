Jammu AIIMS holds workshop ‘Healthcare Leadership, Operational Excellence & Digitalisation’

Jammu, Jan 23: An international delegation visited AIIMS Jammu and conducted UK Government Chevening Award's workshop on “Healthcare Leadership, Operational Excellence and Digitalisation.

Esteemed medical leadership and healthcare improvement experts, including Prof. Julie Davies from University College London Global Business School for Health, Prof. Chris Hicks from The Newcastle University, UK, Prof. Amrik Sohal from Monash University Australia, and Dr. Kamal Gulati, Chevening-Oxford Fellow from AIIMS, New Delhi, India, conducted a two-day workshop on healthcare leadership, process improvement and digitalisation tailored specifically for AIIMS-Jammu faculty, residents, nursing officers, and local healthcare providers, the workshop, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Jammu.

Supported by the Chevening and British High Commission in New Delhi, the workshop featured keynote presentations, expert talks, and roundtable discussions on diverse topics related to medical leadership, healthcare improvements, and digitalization.

A unique aspect of the event was the focus on mentoring emerging leaders, particularly women in healthcare.

The workshop's overarching objectives were to create a platform and networks to develop a roadmap for medical leadership aligned with India's national health policy (2017), facilitate capacity building on medical leadership in collaboration with scholars and health practitioners from AIIMS, UCL, and the Chevening community to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), establish a mentorship program for young healthcare professionals in India and co-develop learning materials and resources on medical leadership, accessible to healthcare professionals across India.

AIIMS-Jammu Director, Professor Dr. Shakti Gupta, hosted the international delegation, commencing the workshop with Professor Y.K. Gupta, President of AIIMS-Jammu, delivering the keynote address.

The funding was provided through the Chevening Alumni Programme Fund secured by Dr. Kamal Gulati (AIIMS-Delhi) and Professor Julie Davies (University College London).

The expert group also launched an exclusive online series of webinars, the ‘Chevening-Shakti Mentorship Programme,' designed for women in medicine. Over the next year, about 50 Indian women physicians and nurses will receive mentorship from international experts.

Supriya Chawla, Head of Chevening for India at the British High Commission addressed the audience virtually and stressed the need for having such initiatives for capacity building in Indian healthcare.