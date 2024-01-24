Consecration will usher in a developed India by 2047: PM

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to President Droupadi Murmu's letter on Ram temple consecration and said the eternal thoughts of Lord Ram are the basis of India's glorious future.

In a letter PM Modi said, “The power of these ideas will pave the way for all our countrymen to create a developed India by the year 2047”.

Modi's reply came two days after the President in a letter congratulated the Prime Minister for the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya.

“The grand temple of Shri Ram will continue to inspire us to create new models of success and development.” the letter said.

Talking about the significance of the Ram temple, Modi in the letter said, ” The thoughts of Lord Shri Ram give us constant energy for these works of poor welfare, for these campaigns of empowerment of the poor”

“It is Lord Shri Ram who inspired everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's faith and everyone's efforts in every chapter of his life. The results of this mantra are visible everywhere today…adding that in the last decade, the country has succeeded in bringing about 25 crore people out of poverty” he wrote.

Expressing gratitude for the letter, Modi said, ” I am very grateful for your good wishes and affection.

“Every word of your letter expressed your compassionate nature and your immense happiness at organizing the consecration,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Modi called the consecration event a historic occasion and noted that “To witness such an occasion is both a privilege and a responsibility”.

“Our country has been witness to countless people who kept many vows for centuries so that Ramlala could once again reside at his birthplace” the letter said.