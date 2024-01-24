23 Vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Kathua

Jammu Tawi, Jan 23: A team of Geology and Mining department led by District Mineral Officer Kathua Rajinder Singh has seized 23 vehicles at multiple locations during raids conducted in the last 24 hours.

Vehicles including 5 dumpers, 8 heavy Punjab based trucks and 10 tractor trolleys were confiscated while carrying raw and finished without due permission.

Further, 12 other vehicles moving towards the Punjab side were penalized on the spot for carrying minerals beyond the capacity as per the e-challans and GST bills.

During day and night operations, 7 vehicles were seized at lakhanpur Toll post, 05 at Taraf Tajwal, 02 at Bhagtali, 06 at Tarnah Nallah and one each at Raj Bag, Basantpur and other areas of the district besides penalizing all 12 vehicles in Lakhanpur area.

District Mineral Officer informed that the action has been initiated as per the MMDR Act of 1957 and SRO-105 of 2016 wherein powers have been delegated to officers to control illegal transportation and illegal mining activities.

The action was initiated under the guidance of Director Geology and Mining, Rakesh Magotra who has already instructed the field officers to take stern action against persons involved in illegal mining.

All the vehicles after seizure were handed over to Police till the realization of penalty by the geology and mining department.