Search
SportsIPLJadeja's All-Round Heroics For CSK, While Kohli Sets New Run Record
SportsIPL

Jadeja’s All-Round Heroics For CSK, While Kohli Sets New Run Record

By: Northlines

Date:

“Triple Threat Jadeja Leads CSK, While Kohli Sets New Run Record”

The 2024 Indian Premier League season has seen many outstanding individual performances from experienced as well as young players. In the past week, Ravindra Jadeja achieved a unique feat for CSK, while Virat Kohli went past many run records for RCB.

Jadeja has been a stalwart for CSK across the seasons. In their recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the all-rounder added another feather to his cap. He became the first player in the tournament's history to complete 1000 runs, take 100 wickets and catch 100 balls. This monumental achievement underlines Jadeja's all-round value for the Chennai-based franchise.

In another match, Virat Kohli was at his scintillating best for RCB against Rajasthan Royals. The former captain struck yet another century, his eighth in the cash-rich league. This monumental effort helped Kohli surpass various batting records, including most runs for a single team. He also became the player with the most centuries in T20 .

The destructive batting of Jos Buttler has also been a constant feature. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Rajasthan Royals skipper smashed his sixth ton to draw level with Chris Gayle.

Death-over specialist Rashid Khan pulled off another narrow win for Gujarat Titans with his power-hitting cameo. The Afghanistan leg-spinner is renowned for his ability to change matches in the closing stages through both his bowling and batting.

With the end of the tournament fast approaching, more such standout individual displays can be expected from the star players looking to make their mark. Fans are in for an entertaining ride as the competition for playoff spots intensifies.

Previous article
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LSG take on struggling Delhi Capitals in crucial IPL clash in Lucknow

Northlines Northlines -
With a spot in the playoff spots on the...

Kohli and Rohit share light moment during intense Mumbai vs Bangalore IPL match

Northlines Northlines -
India's star batsmen engage in friendly banter during MI...

Indians dominate Round 6 of prestigious Candidates Chess 2024 tournament with Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and Vidit achieving victories and draws against top players

Northlines Northlines -
Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa And Vidit Power Ahead As Indians Dominate...

Virat Kohli’s swashbuckling runs in vain as RCB stare at elimination against battling MI

Northlines Northlines -
Despite Virat Kohli's swashbuckling batting at the top of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

LSG take on struggling Delhi Capitals in crucial IPL clash in...

Kohli and Rohit share light moment during intense Mumbai vs Bangalore...