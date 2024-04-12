Jadeja’s All-Round Heroics For CSK, While Kohli Sets New Run Record

“Triple Threat Jadeja Leads CSK, While Kohli Sets New Run Record”

The 2024 Indian Premier League season has seen many outstanding individual performances from experienced as well as young players. In the past week, Ravindra Jadeja achieved a unique feat for CSK, while Virat Kohli went past many run records for RCB.

Jadeja has been a stalwart for CSK across the seasons. In their recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the all-rounder added another feather to his cap. He became the first player in the tournament's history to complete 1000 runs, take 100 wickets and catch 100 balls. This monumental achievement underlines Jadeja's all-round value for the Chennai-based franchise.

In another match, Virat Kohli was at his scintillating best for RCB against Rajasthan Royals. The former India captain struck yet another century, his eighth in the cash-rich league. This monumental effort helped Kohli surpass various batting records, including most runs for a single team. He also became the player with the most centuries in T20 cricket.

The destructive batting of Jos Buttler has also been a constant feature. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Rajasthan Royals skipper smashed his sixth IPL ton to draw level with Chris Gayle.

Death-over specialist Rashid Khan pulled off another narrow win for Gujarat Titans with his power-hitting cameo. The Afghanistan leg-spinner is renowned for his ability to change matches in the closing stages through both his bowling and batting.

With the business end of the tournament fast approaching, more such standout individual displays can be expected from the star players looking to make their mark. Fans are in for an entertaining ride as the competition for playoff spots intensifies.