J-K: 30 kg heroin smuggle from across the border seized in Ramban; was being tansported to Punjab

By Northlines -

Banihal/, Oct 1 : Police have recovered 30 kg of heroin worth crores of rupees from a Punjab-bound vehicle in Jammu and 's Ramban district, officials said on Sunday.

Two suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested following the recovery from Banihal area along Jammu-Srinagar highway during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the officials said.

They said the heroin, smuggled from across the border, was being taken from north Kashmir to Punjab.

A police party headed by Banihal Station House Officer Mohammad Afzal Wani intercepted the private vehicle and made the recovery, the officials said.

