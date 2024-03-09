Search
SportsIndian Coaching Talent Helping Raise Standards in US Badminton
Sports

Indian Coaching Talent Helping Raise Standards in US Badminton

By: Northlines

Date:

The rise of US badminton is getting a boost from some stellar coaching additions from . A Championships medalist, a former top doubles player and a veteran coach with experience at India's premier academy are now spearheading efforts to develop the sport stateside.

Sai Praneeth and Akshay Siyadath may have carved out success stories in India but their new mission is to help transform badminton in America. Praneeth, still only 31, brings a wealth of experience from winning bronze at the Worlds in 2019. Siyadath too played at the highest levels, reaching a doubles ranking of 32nd globally before retiring at 26.

Guiding their journey is Shlok Ramchandran, an integral part of India's recent domination in the sport. As a coach at the Pullela Gopichand Academy since its inception, he played a pivotal role in nurturing champions. Now he aims to replicate that success in the USA, drawing upon two decades of expertise in the game.

Together this trio will aim to elevate standards and unearth fresh talent across the Pacific. It's an ambitious challenge but their mix of playing pedigree and coaching nous gives USA Badminton renewed hope. From a powerhouse like India, they arrive bearing the expertise to energize the American badminton story.

Previous article
Music lovers rejoice! Sennheiser Accentum lets you enjoy high-quality sound on a budget
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Music lovers rejoice! Sennheiser Accentum lets you enjoy high-quality sound on a budget

Northlines Northlines -
The Sennheiser Accentum is proof that top-notch sound quality...

Biden unveils plans to generate revenue and address inequalities

Northlines Northlines -
In his annual State of the Union address this...

India set to boost European trade with upcoming EFTA deal

Northlines Northlines -
India is poised to take its trade ties with...

Refresh Your Summer Style With These Top Brand Sneakers And Denims At Up To 90% Off

Northlines Northlines -
The sunny weather is almost here and it's time...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.