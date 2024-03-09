Indian Coaching Talent Helping Raise Standards in US Badminton

The rise of US badminton is getting a boost from some stellar coaching additions from India. A World Championships medalist, a former top doubles player and a veteran coach with experience at India's premier academy are now spearheading efforts to develop the sport stateside.

Sai Praneeth and Akshay Siyadath may have carved out success stories in India but their new mission is to help transform badminton in America. Praneeth, still only 31, brings a wealth of experience from winning bronze at the Worlds in 2019. Siyadath too played at the highest levels, reaching a doubles ranking of 32nd globally before retiring at 26.

Guiding their journey is Shlok Ramchandran, an integral part of India's recent domination in the sport. As a coach at the Pullela Gopichand Academy since its inception, he played a pivotal role in nurturing champions. Now he aims to replicate that success in the USA, drawing upon two decades of expertise in the game.

Together this trio will aim to elevate standards and unearth fresh talent across the Pacific. It's an ambitious challenge but their mix of playing pedigree and coaching nous gives USA Badminton renewed hope. From a powerhouse like India, they arrive bearing the expertise to energize the American badminton story.