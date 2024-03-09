“Bigg Boss Champ Breaks Silence on Alleged Assault Controversy”

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 14, is setting the record straight after being accused of attack by fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur. In a recent viral video, Elvish was seen getting into a heated altercation with Sagar, who later filed a police complaint alleging Elvish tried to “break his spine”.

Now, Elvish is speaking out to share his side of the story. In a new social media video, he addresses the swirling controversy and explains how things may not be as they seem. Elvish points out that ever since his Bigg Boss win, Sagar had been constantly poking and prodding him on social media and YouTube.

The YouTuber star says over the past eight months, Sagar was deliberately antagonizing him to gain followers and attention. Things apparently came to a head when Elvish invited Sagar over to calmly discuss their issues face-to-face. However, according to Elvish, Sagar had hidden camera and mics recording in an attempt to create drama and go viral.

Elvish maintains the whole meeting was a set-up coordinated by Sagar to portray himself as the victim and portray Elvish negatively online. Only time will tell if Elvish’s account provides needed context, but it’s clear there’s more under the surface of this alleged assault case than initially perceived. Fans will be watching closely to see if any other clues emerge regarding who was truly behind orchestrating this controversial incident between the two internet personalities.