Dhanush transforms for director Sekhar Kammula’s ambitious epic

In a major reveal, the makers of National Award-winning actor Dhanush's next film have dropped an intriguing first look of the star. Titled “Kubera”, the big-budget project also stars megastar Nagarjuna, acclaimed director Sekhar Kammula and rising star Rashmika Mandanna.

Dhanush takes on a gritty, grizzled avatar for his role in the film. Going by his unrecognisable look, it seems the actor has truly immersed himself in the character. Sporting a long unkempt hairdo and untamed beard with scruffy clothes, Dhanush bears no resemblance to his usual suave self.

What's most striking is the meaningful imagery in the backdrop, with Lord Shiva accepting alms from Goddess Annapurna painted on the wall. This hints at a potentially thought-provoking storyline exploring philosophical themes.

The motion poster ups the intrigue further with an atmospheric score composed by music maestro Devi Sri Prasad. With such ambitious creative forces coming together, “Kubera” is certainly one of the most anticipated upcoming Tamil films.

Director Sekhar Kammula, known for his unique brand of realistically crafted cinema, will be making his Tamil debut with this project. Going by Dhanush's dedicated transformation and the film's impressive visual syntax, it appears Kammula aims to craft an epic experience.