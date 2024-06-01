J&K Police Strikes Hard Against Drug Trafficking in Baramulla, Nabs 171 Peddlers

JAMMU, June 1: J&K Police arrested 171 drug peddlers, including 44 hard-core ones under the Narco Act, and recovered contraband worth Rs 51.62 crore during the first five months of this year in Baramulla district.

The police said the properties of 16 notorious drug peddlers worth Rs 5.5 crore were also attached during this period.

As many as 95 drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 44 hard-core ones under Prevention of Illicit Traffic (PIT-NDPS) Act. In addition, 15 vehicles used for activities were also seized in the district during the five months of 2024.

Police have also recovered contraband and psychotropic substances worth Rs 51.62 crores in the black market, including brown sugar (8.26 kg) worth Rs 50.73 crores, heroin (661 grammes) worth Rs 85.93 lakhs, charas (4.08 kg) worth Rs 32.68 lakhs, cannabis powder (62.60 kg) worth Rs 41.77 lakhs, spasmoproxyvon plus 1020 tablets worth Rs 70000, and phosphate 71 Syrups Rs 19000.

“Due to sustained action, heroin cases have seen a continuous, steep dip in usage in Baramulla,” police said. Police have also urged the people to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood.

“Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of the drug menace,” police added.