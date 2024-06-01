J&K Cyber Police Cracks Down on Online Fraudsters, Recovers Smartphones in Ganderbal

JAMMU, June 1: Cyber Police has solved online money scam fraud and recovered smart phones worth lakhs in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Cyber Cell Ganderbal received applications/reports from the general public about various online money scams and missing of their Cell-Phones through online Cyber Crime Portal & offline mode since its establishment on February, 21, 2024, a statement said here on Saturday.

A Police team of Cyber Cell Ganderbal dealing with cyber-crimes comprehensively and helping the people from financial and social media frauds so far solved huge Online money scam fraud & put on hold/lien Rs 6,20,000 & Rs 39,900 has been refunded to the victim's account.

In addition to this, the police team recovered 16 missing/lost smart cell phones worth lakhs and recovered 6 hacked social media accounts on Facebook & Whatsapp.

The Unit comprises Executive Police officials & Telecom officials who are well trained and deals with various Financial Frauds such as KYC update fraud, OLX fraud, PDD fraud (pending electricity bill fraud), investment-related fraud, fake loan app fraud etc and social media blackmailing.

J&K Police requests the general public not to share the bank details, account details, OTP etc & be alert and vigilant in sharing any kind of personal details to anyone.