back to top
Search
JammuJ&K Cyber Police Cracks Down on Online Fraudsters, Recovers Smartphones in Ganderbal
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

J&K Cyber Police Cracks Down on Online Fraudsters, Recovers Smartphones in Ganderbal

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 1: Cyber Police has solved online money scam fraud and recovered smart phones worth lakhs in Jammu and 's Ganderbal district.

Cyber Cell Ganderbal received applications/reports from the general public about various online money scams and missing of their Cell-Phones through online Cyber Portal & offline mode since its establishment on February, 21, 2024, a statement said here on Saturday.
A Police team of Cyber Cell Ganderbal dealing with cyber-crimes comprehensively and helping the people from financial and social media frauds so far solved huge Online money scam fraud & put on hold/lien Rs 6,20,000 & Rs 39,900 has been refunded to the victim's account.
In addition to this, the police team recovered 16 missing/lost smart cell phones worth lakhs and recovered 6 hacked social media accounts on Facebook & Whatsapp.
The Unit comprises Executive Police officials & Telecom officials who are well trained and deals with various Financial Frauds such as KYC update fraud, OLX fraud, PDD fraud (pending electricity bill fraud), investment-related fraud, fake loan app fraud etc and social media blackmailing.
J&K Police requests the general public not to share the bank details, account details, OTP etc & be alert and vigilant in sharing any kind of personal details to anyone.

Previous article
Supreme Court Revamps Gender Sensitization Committee, Embracing Equality for All
Next article
J&K Police Strikes Hard Against Drug Trafficking in Baramulla, Nabs 171 Peddlers
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Israeli Firm Targeted India’s Polls With Anti-BJP Content, Says OpenAI

Northlines Northlines -
OpenAI, the creators of AI assistant ChatGPT, revealed yesterday...

Mehbooba Set to Forgo INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi, Raising Eyebrows

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 1: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba...

J&K Administration Bans Tobacco in Holy Katra Town, Promoting a Smoke-Free Sanctum.

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 1: Asserting that there is a growing...

J&K Police Strikes Hard Against Drug Trafficking in Baramulla, Nabs 171 Peddlers

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 1: J&K Police arrested 171 drug peddlers, including...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Israeli Firm Targeted India’s Polls With Anti-BJP Content, Says OpenAI

Mehbooba Set to Forgo INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi, Raising Eyebrows

J&K Administration Bans Tobacco in Holy Katra Town, Promoting a Smoke-Free...