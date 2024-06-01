back to top
J&K Administration Bans Tobacco in Holy Katra Town, Promoting a Smoke-Free Sanctum.
J&K Administration Bans Tobacco in Holy Katra Town, Promoting a Smoke-Free Sanctum.

, June 1: Asserting that there is a growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating the harmful effects of tobacco use on both smokers and non-smokers, the administration has banned sale, possession, and consumption of all tobacco products in the Sub Division of Holy Katra town in Reasi district of J&K.

As per an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, in exercise of his powers as District Magistrate on Saturday, the town of Katra is the base camp of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and is visited by more than 10 million people every year.
“The consumption of tobacco (chewable and non-chewable) products, including cigarettes, pose significant risks to public , contributing to various serious diseases, including cancer, respiratory illnesses, and cardiovascular diseases.”
He said in view of religious sanctity of Katra town, sale, possession, and consumption of liquor and meat are already banned in Katra Town in an 8-Km radius, adding, “it has further been made to appear that now as the Yatra to the holy cave has increased manifold and large numbers of devotees from all over the country and abroad are visiting the holy shrine every day throughout the year.”
Thus, the District Magistrate said the requirement of prohibition of sale, possession, and consumption of tobacco products, including gutka (chewable and non-chewable), cigarettes, and other related products, has become expedient to be extended in time to uphold the religious sentiments of Yatries and holiness of the pilgrimage.
It is the duty of this governing body to protect the health and well-being of its citizens, adding, he said, “as District Magistrate, Reasi, by virtue of powers vested in me under Section 144 Cr.PC, do hereby prohibit and restrict the sale, possession, and consumption of tobacco products, including gutka (chewable and non-chewable), cigarettes, and other related products in Sub Division Katra.”
The prohibition is from Nomain Check Post, from Panthal Naka, and from the start point of Tarakote Track to Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, including track, with immediate effect, he said. Mahajan stated that since it is not possible to serve prior notice of this order, it is as such being issued ex-parte, adding, “Any violation of the order will invite strict punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, while the Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, will implement this order in and spirit.”

