Mehbooba Set to Forgo INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi, Raising Eyebrows

Jammu KashmirMehbooba Set to Forgo INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi, Raising Eyebrows
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 1: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said Saturday she is likely to skip the opposition bloc meeting to be held in New Delhi later in the day due to personal reasons.

“I may not go as my mom has undergone an eye surgery,” she said.
Top leaders of the opposition grouping will be meeting in the capital in the afternoon to assess their performance in the Lok Sabha election and chalk out their strategy ahead of the results.
Both the National Conference (NC) and PDP were invited to the INDIA bloc meeting. NC president Farooq Abdullah left for New Delhi from Srinagar on Saturday morning.

J&K Administration Bans Tobacco in Holy Katra Town, Promoting a Smoke-Free Sanctum.
Israeli Firm Targeted India's Polls With Anti-BJP Content, Says OpenAI
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

