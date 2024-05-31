back to top
Search
SportsIndian cricket squad ramps up preparations in New York ahead of T20...
SportsT20 World Cup

Indian cricket squad ramps up preparations in New York ahead of T20 World Cup

By: Northlines

Date:

All eyes on Group A as Indian squad ramps up preparations in Big Apple

The Indian cricket team has been putting in the hard yards in New York City ahead of their crucial warm-up fixture against neighbours Bangladesh. With the T20 Cup schedule unveiling Group A fixtures, the pressure is on for Rohit Sharma and company to hit the ground running in tournament opener against Ireland on June 5th.

Images released by the Board of Control for Cricket in capture the intense sessions underway at a local training facility. Skipper Rohit was focused on honing his defences against the short ball. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya oozed flair working the ball into the leg side. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant trained his wrist work through the off side. All-rounders Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja lent a hand with the ball as well.

Headlining the bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj put in the yards. Yorkers, slower balls and accuracy was the order of the day for the seasoned trio. The spin pair of Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web operating in sunny conditions.

As hosts USA join top teams India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada in Group A, the stakes are high. Taking place exclusively in the USA, the tournament promises a unique cricketing spectacle. Kicking off on June 1st with USA vs Canada, the group stages will see Trans-Atlantic rivals square off in Texas and Florida. All eyes will be on June 9th when India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in New York City.

With the top two teams from Group A progressing, India will be targeting full points from their trips to New York, Florida and Dallas. A strong showing in the warm-ups could set the ball rolling for Rohit's men on the road to knockout glory.

Previous article
BMC Urges Caution on Mumbai Street Food amid Rising Summer Temperatures
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

West Indies Dominate Warm-Up Clash Thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s Match-Winning Knock

Northlines Northlines -
Pooran's Powerful Knock Helps West Indies Dominate Australia in...

Twists and turns on day four see Praggu lose, Ding stunned and Carlsen survive thrilling Norway Chess clashes

Northlines Northlines -
Stavanger, Norway: Day four of the Norway Chess tournament...

India announce squads for upcoming women’s cricket series against South Africa

Northlines Northlines -
India Names Squads For Upcoming Multi-Format Series Against South...

Rishabh Pant comments on potential of USA Cricket World Cup to spread sport’s reach

Northlines Northlines -
Cricket's Growing Global Reach Highlighted by USA World Cup The...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

BMC Urges Caution on Mumbai Street Food amid Rising Summer Temperatures

“World No Tobacco Day 2024: Foods to Ease Cravings When Quitting...

“Love Potatoes but Worried About Weight? 10 Amazing Ways to Enjoy...