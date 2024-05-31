Indian cricket squad ramps up preparations in New York ahead of T20 World Cup

All eyes on Group A as Indian cricket squad ramps up preparations in Big Apple

The Indian cricket team has been putting in the hard yards in New York City ahead of their crucial warm-up fixture against neighbours Bangladesh. With the T20 World Cup schedule unveiling Group A fixtures, the pressure is on for Rohit Sharma and company to hit the ground running in tournament opener against Ireland on June 5th.

Images released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India capture the intense sessions underway at a local training facility. Skipper Rohit was focused on honing his defences against the short ball. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya oozed flair working the ball into the leg side. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant trained his wrist work through the off side. All-rounders Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja lent a hand with the ball as well.

Headlining the bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj put in the yards. Yorkers, slower balls and accuracy was the order of the day for the seasoned trio. The spin pair of Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web operating in sunny conditions.

As hosts USA join top teams India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada in Group A, the stakes are high. Taking place exclusively in the USA, the tournament promises a unique cricketing spectacle. Kicking off on June 1st with USA vs Canada, the group stages will see Trans-Atlantic rivals square off in Texas and Florida. All eyes will be on June 9th when India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in New York City.

With the top two teams from Group A progressing, India will be targeting full points from their trips to New York, Florida and Dallas. A strong showing in the warm-ups could set the ball rolling for Rohit's men on the road to knockout glory.