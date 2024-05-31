back to top
Akhnoor Accident: 6 officials of Lakhanpur check post suspended, probe ordered

, May 31: Day after 22 people were killed and 57 injured, Jammu and Transport Department suspended six officials deployed in Lakhanpur for alleged dereliction of duty by allowing overcrowded bus into the Union Territory.

As per sources, six officials including motor vehicle inspector and a junior assistant of Lakhanpur check post have been suspended and attached with the office of Transport Commissioner till pending enquiry into dereliction of duty.

The suspended officers included motor vehicle inspector Rajeev Bashin, junior assistant Sumit Mangotra and four multi tasking staff namely Ashwani Kumar, Keshav Singh, Aman Kumar and Rakesh Kumar.

The secretary has also ordered in-depth enquiry and appointed Paramvir Singh, Additional Secretary (Technical) to investigate the allegations.

As per the order enquiry officer has been asked to submit recommendations of conduct and nonperformance of duty by the officers with in a week.

At least 22 people were killed and 57 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from UP fell into a deep gorge near Tungi Morh locality of Chowki Chora in Jammu's Akhnoor area.

Indian cricket squad ramps up preparations in New York ahead of T20 World Cup
