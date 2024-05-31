back to top
Latest News

Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won’t bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 31: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he would surrender on June 2 and asserted that he would not bow down even if he is harassed in jail.

The AAP convener was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha election. After being released from jail, Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, , Delhi and Maharashtra.

“I have to surrender on June 2 and I do not know how long I will stay in jail this time. I am going to jail for saving this country from dictatorship and I am proud of it,” the chief minister told a virtual press conference.

“They tried to break me. They stopped my medicines while I was in jail. My weight reduced by 6 kg after being arrested. My weight was 70 kg when I was arrested. I have not gained weight after coming out of jail,” Kejriwal said.

Doctors have advised several tests and “they feel this could be a sign of some underlying medical condition”, he added.

The chief minister said he would leave his residence around 3 pm on Sunday to surrender at Tihar jail.

“They will try to harass me more but I will not bow down. After going back to jail, I will be worried about you (people). I want to assure you that your services won't stop. I will soon start providing Rs 1,000 to my mothers and sisters,” he said, referring to a scheme to give Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium.

Kejriwal also asked people to pray for his mother who has been unwell.

Akhnoor Accident: 6 officials of Lakhanpur check post suspended, probe ordered
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

