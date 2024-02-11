India Yamaha Motor rolls out new variant of FZ-X at Rs 1.39 lakh

NL Corresspondent

Chennia, Feb 11: Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has unveiled a new variant of its popular motorcycle FZ-X for Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The first 100 customers opting to purchase the all-new Chrome Color scheme online would receive a Casio G-Shock watch on delivery of the vehicle.

The variant retains the FZ-X's robust performance and cutting-edge technology that Yamaha is renowned for. The new color addition guarantees a blend of both style and performance to customers, the company said in a statement. FZ-X is equipped with a 149-cc engine, Traction Control System, and single-channel ABS among others.