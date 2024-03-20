Search
In Jail On UAPA Charges, Engineer Rashid To Contest From Baramulla On...
Jammu Kashmir

In Jail On UAPA Charges, Engineer Rashid To Contest From Baramulla On Awami Ittehad Party Ticket

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Engineer Rashid, who is currently lodged in jail on UAPA charges, will contest the Lok Sabha elections from and 's Baramulla constituency on an Awami Ittehad Party ticket.
Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid (56) is a former MLA.
“The political affairs committee of the Awami Ittehad Party decided that we will field Engineer Rashid as our candidate from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency,” Firdous Baba, the party's spokesperson, said on Wednesday.
The party is hopeful that Rashid will be released from prison before the elections, he said.
“In case that does not happen, it has been decided that Rashid will contest the polls from jail. Our Constitution allows an accused person, who is not convicted, to contest elections from jail,” Baba added.
Rashid was first elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from Langate in 2008 and re-elected in 2014.
He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla, finishing in third place. (Agencies)

Ladakh Demands for Statehood and Sixth Schedule Intensify as Protests Continue
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

