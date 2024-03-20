Search
NIA attaches immovable properties of 2 accused in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab

New Delhi, Mar 20: The Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached several immovable properties belonging to two accused involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu by agents of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in , according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Acting on the orders of a special NIA court in SAS Nagar, the anti-terror agency has attached a property measuring nine marla at Peeran Bagh village and another measuring 2 kanal 7 sarsai at Salimpur Arian village, both registered in the name of accused Gurwinder Singh alias Baba of Gurdaspur district, it said.

In addition, a land measuring 2 kanal and 10 marla at Jeobala village, registered in the name of Harbhinder Singh alias Pinder alias Dhillon of Tarn Taran district, has been attached, according to the statement.

The attachment action was undertaken on Tuesday, it added.

The NIA's investigation revealed that Harbhinder Singh, along with an associate, had helped accused Inderjit Singh in the reconnaissance of the residence of Balwinder Singh Sandhu with the purpose of eliminating him as part of a conspiracy by KLF cadres based in and abroad.

Gurwinder Singh alias Baba, in association with Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bhikariwal, was involved in supplying weapons which were used in the murder, the NIA said.

Sukhmeet Pal Singh is a close associate of “designated individual terrorist' Lakhbir Singh Rode, it added.

Both Harbhinder Singh and Gurwinder Singh were charge-sheeted by the NIA in December 2021.

A supplementary charge sheet was filed against Gurwinder Singh on January 2, 2023 with additional charges.

The case was originally registered at Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran on October 16, 2020.

It was taken over by the NIA on January 26, 2021.

