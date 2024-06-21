High Mountain Pass in Himachal Opens Early for Season

The Gramphu-Kaza road, a high mountain pass located in Lahaul Valley of Himachal Pradesh, has opened over a month earlier than usual, providing a boost to tourism in the region. Officials worked tirelessly to clear heavy snowfall that had blocked parts of the road, completing the clearance work ahead of schedule.

Stretching over 200 km through mountains that reach heights over 14,000 feet, the Gramphu-Kaza road connects tribal Lahaul valley to Spiti valley in Himachal. With snow depths reaching several feet in places, it is usually closed from early November till mid-June each year. However, prompt action by authorities this time has allowed two-way vehicular traffic on the roadway much sooner.

According to sources, work started in late February to remove accumulated snow using earthmoving equipment like bulldozers and loaders. Crews labored in harsh winter conditions over rugged terrain to clear multiple sections. Their efforts paid off as the passage was declared fully open to all types of motor vehicles from April 1st itself. This early opening is expected to boost tourism especially in Lahaul which remains cut off during winter months.

Local residents have welcomed the development, hoping it brings more visitors and economic activity to the region in the coming season. Weather permitting, the road is now accessible for sightseeing and experiences in the stunning mountain landscapes for which the area is renowned. The scenic valley offers options for trekking, camping, wildlife spots and glimpses into centuries-old traditions of its inhabitants.

While early opening is a positive sign, officials will continue monitoring in case of fresh snowfall which can still block the passage till monsoon. Their quick response in removing earlier snowfall barriers though has undoubtedly brightened prospects for tourism revival earlier than anticipated in this captivating corner of Himachal Pradesh.