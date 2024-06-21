back to top
Search
HimachalHigh Mountain Pass in Himachal Opens Early for Season
HimachalLatest NewsLead News

High Mountain Pass in Himachal Opens Early for Season

By: Northlines

Date:

The Gramphu-Kaza road, a high mountain pass located in Lahaul Valley of Pradesh, has opened over a month earlier than usual, providing a boost to in the region. Officials worked tirelessly to clear heavy snowfall that had blocked parts of the road, completing the clearance work ahead of schedule.

Stretching over 200 km through mountains that reach heights over 14,000 feet, the Gramphu-Kaza road connects tribal Lahaul valley to Spiti valley in Himachal. With snow depths reaching several feet in places, it is usually closed from early November till mid-June each year. However, prompt action by authorities this time has allowed two-way vehicular traffic on the roadway much sooner.

According to sources, work started in late February to remove accumulated snow using earthmoving equipment like bulldozers and loaders. Crews labored in harsh winter conditions over rugged terrain to clear multiple sections. Their efforts paid off as the passage was declared fully open to all types of motor vehicles from April 1st itself. This early opening is expected to boost tourism especially in Lahaul which remains cut off during winter months.

Local residents have welcomed the development, hoping it brings more visitors and economic activity to the region in the coming season. permitting, the road is now accessible for sightseeing and experiences in the stunning mountain landscapes for which the area is renowned. The scenic valley offers options for trekking, camping, wildlife spots and glimpses into centuries-old traditions of its inhabitants.

While early opening is a positive sign, officials will continue monitoring in case of fresh snowfall which can still block the passage till monsoon. Their quick response in removing earlier snowfall barriers though has undoubtedly brightened prospects for tourism revival earlier than anticipated in this captivating corner of Himachal Pradesh.

Previous article
Four lives lost as HRTC bus plunges into ravine in Shimla’s Jubbal
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Four lives lost as HRTC bus plunges into ravine in Shimla’s Jubbal

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, June XX: A tragic accident struck in Shimla...

Out of jail, murder convict molests 11 schoolgirls near Shimla, held

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, June 20:A middle-aged shopkeeper has been arrested for...

Thousands embrace yoga on International Yoga Day across Chandigarh and Haryana

Northlines Northlines -
On the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day,...

Man alleges non-consensual sex change surgery at UP hospital, police investigation underway

Northlines Northlines -
Muzaffarnagar, June 21: In an unexpected development, a 20-year-old...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Four lives lost as HRTC bus plunges into ravine in Shimla’s...

Out of jail, murder convict molests 11 schoolgirls near Shimla, held

Thousands embrace yoga on International Yoga Day across Chandigarh and Haryana