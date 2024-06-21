back to top
Search
HimachalFour lives lost as HRTC bus plunges into ravine in Shimla's Jubbal
HimachalLatest NewsLead News

Four lives lost as HRTC bus plunges into ravine in Shimla’s Jubbal

By: Northlines

Date:

, June XX: A tragic accident struck in Shimla district of Pradesh on Friday, claiming four lives including the driver and conductor of a state-run bus. The ill-fated bus was travelling from Kuddu to Diltari in Rohru area when it veered off the road and crashed into a deep gorge in Kenchi village of Jubbal region.

As per officials, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation or HRTC bus skidded off the mountainous road around 6:45 AM. On board were seven people – five passengers, the driver and conductor. While two died on the spot, the driver and conductor succumbed to their injuries during transit to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Karam Dass (driver), Rakesh Kumar (conductor), Birma Devi and Dhan Shah, a Nepal resident.

Three others were injured in the tragic fall and were rushed to a medical facility in Rohru. Their condition is reported to be stable. Managing Director of HRTC Rohan Chand Thakur relayed the tragic details and expressed condolences to the grieving families. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident on the tricky road terrain.

The loss of lives in such road accidents has once again highlighted the need for heightened road safety measures in Himachal's mountainous regions. With the onset of monsoons, landslides are also a risk that compounds driving challenges. Local residents have demanded repairs and better infrastructure to prevent future tragedies on this route. As the district administration looks into the matter, the bereaved families mourn the untimely demise of their loved ones.

Previous article
Out of jail, murder convict molests 11 schoolgirls near Shimla, held
Next article
High Mountain Pass in Himachal Opens Early for Season
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

High Mountain Pass in Himachal Opens Early for Season

Northlines Northlines -
The Gramphu-Kaza road, a high mountain pass located in...

Out of jail, murder convict molests 11 schoolgirls near Shimla, held

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, June 20:A middle-aged shopkeeper has been arrested for...

Thousands embrace yoga on International Yoga Day across Chandigarh and Haryana

Northlines Northlines -
On the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day,...

Man alleges non-consensual sex change surgery at UP hospital, police investigation underway

Northlines Northlines -
Muzaffarnagar, June 21: In an unexpected development, a 20-year-old...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

High Mountain Pass in Himachal Opens Early for Season

Out of jail, murder convict molests 11 schoolgirls near Shimla, held

Thousands embrace yoga on International Yoga Day across Chandigarh and Haryana