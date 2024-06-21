Four lives lost as HRTC bus plunges into ravine in Shimla’s Jubbal

Shimla, June XX: A tragic accident struck in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, claiming four lives including the driver and conductor of a state-run bus. The ill-fated bus was travelling from Kuddu to Diltari in Rohru area when it veered off the road and crashed into a deep gorge in Kenchi village of Jubbal region.

As per officials, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation or HRTC bus skidded off the mountainous road around 6:45 AM. On board were seven people – five passengers, the driver and conductor. While two died on the spot, the driver and conductor succumbed to their injuries during transit to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Karam Dass (driver), Rakesh Kumar (conductor), Birma Devi and Dhan Shah, a Nepal resident.

Three others were injured in the tragic fall and were rushed to a medical facility in Rohru. Their condition is reported to be stable. Managing Director of HRTC Rohan Chand Thakur relayed the tragic details and expressed condolences to the grieving families. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident on the tricky road terrain.

The loss of lives in such road accidents has once again highlighted the need for heightened road safety measures in Himachal's mountainous regions. With the onset of monsoons, landslides are also a risk that compounds driving challenges. Local residents have demanded repairs and better infrastructure to prevent future tragedies on this route. As the district administration looks into the matter, the bereaved families mourn the untimely demise of their loved ones.