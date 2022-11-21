Heroin Worth Crores Recovered In Uri Baramulla: Police

SRINAGAR, Nov 20: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man and recovered four packets of herion worth crores from him in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that a joint checkpoint of police and 03 Rajput unit of army was established at AD Post.

“During the routine checking, a drug peddler namely Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Sahoora Uri, on seeing the naka party tried to evade arrest. He was apprehended and four packets of suspected contraband was recovered,” the spokesperson said.

“A case under NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Uri and investigation set in motion,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the general people have hailed the efforts of security forces and expressed support in eradicating the menace of drugs from the society.

“People are requested to come forward with information regarding Drug Peddlers of their areas so that drug menace can be eradicated from the society,” the statement said.