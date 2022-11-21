Passport Office Jammu wins Best Performance Award

JAMMU, Nov 20: Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has conferred Best Performance Award to Regional Passport Office Jammu under special category for achieving high standard Passport service delivery to the citizens during the year 2021-22 on the gala event of Regional Passport Officer’s conference, which concluded yesterday in New Delhi.

Informing this, thrilled Nishith Kumar Shil, Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Jammu said that winning Passport Award is absolutely overwhelming, morale boosting and icing on the cake. It is recognition of hard work, dedication, meritorious and exceptional pro citizen service rendered by Jammu Passport officials. This is a kind of recognition a Government office in public service always aspire for.

He gave all credit to his staff and officers working in PO Jammu for the award. He also acknowledged support and cooperation given by every stakeholder especially J&K Police/CID & Postal Department in this journey. “My entire team of PO Jammu has achieved what it truly deserves. We really feel appreciated, honoured and more encouraged. Thanks to my Ministry for choosing us for the big moment,” he added.

Expressing his happiness, Shil reiterated that this recognition would go a long way in motivating his staff and office in pursuit of further excellence in pro active and pro citizen manner. “Common citizen is always at our heart. We are fully committed to constantly strive hard and deliver services to them in a convenient, cordial, transparent, efficient and effective manner,” he asserted.

The RPO Jammu said that in order to further improve corollary amenities, facilities, delivery mechanisms, procedural needs, enrich the experience of passport making experience and deliver our services to the public in a more comfortable atmosphere, shifting location of our Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) to a more suitable place with a bigger space is must

Shil urged his staff and TCS partner to go on overdrive to excel what they have already achieved. He said that they possess ability in scaling new height and create history in service to the people and nation under the guidance of MEA.