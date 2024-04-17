back to top
Life Style
Life Style

Here's a cautionary note about splashing tap water into your eyes every morning for 'washing'.

By: Northlines

Date:

Your eye care professional can provide personalised guidance on eye hygiene practices based on your individual needs and any underlying conditions you may have, said Dr Madhavi Majety, senior cornea, and refractive surgeon, Maxivision Eye Hospitals, Kukatpally

Does your morning routine include splashing cold water on your eyes to feel fresh? If you are nodding in affirmation, let us inform you that it is — according to Dr Rahil Chaudhary, a Lasik and cataract surgeon — a “very bad habit”. Explaining, he says, “Eyes have tear glands, which have an oil. When you splash water multiple times you wash out the tear fluid — this causes dryness in the eyes. It must be noted that the eyes already have mechanisms to clear out what is not required,” in a conversation with podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia on YouTube.

Agreed Dr Deepali Garg Mathur, principal consultant, ophthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park and said that our eyes are naturally bathed in tears, “which act as a lubricant act to wash out any debris which goes out in the eye and also act as a barrier for infections”.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

