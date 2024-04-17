back to top
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings

New Delhi, Apr 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival will be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.

This is the fruit of the hard work and sacrifices made by the people of the country for so many years, he said in a series of posts on X.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram and a temple was recently consecrated at the place where he is believed to have been born in Ayodhya.

Modi said he feels overwhelmed and grateful on this occasion as he along with a huge number of people in the country witnessed the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate within him with the same energy.

Lord Ram is deeply embedded in the hearts of Indians. Ram Navami is also a time to remember and respect those saints and devotees who dedicated their lives to the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Modi said.

“I am confident that Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Ram's life and ideals will become a strong basis for constructing ‘Viksit Bharat'. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat',” the prime minister said.

