HDFC Bank expands SME Payment Solutions with launch of Business Credit Card Series

Jammu Tawi: HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank, today announced expansion of its SME Payment Solutions with the launch of Business range of credit cards customised for business owners, entrepreneurs, and freelancers. The credit cards will be available in 4 variants – BizFirst, BizGrow, BizPower, and BizBlack. The business credit card range offers a best-in-class interest-free credit cycle of 55 days, savings on core business spends like utility bills, GST, income tax, vendor payments, business travel, and business productivity tools.

This offering makes up a part of the strong suite of SME payments solutions that the Bank offers. HDFC Bank's SME Payment Solution is a designed to meet the diverse payment needs of self-employed individuals, SMEs and MSMEs.

Tailored to address both payable and receivable needs of businesses, the Bank has introduced a unified digital platform which consolidates all payables such as vendor payments, utility bills, and statutory payments etc.

Speaking at the launch, Parag Rao, Country Head – Payments, Liabilities Products, Consumer Finance & Marketing HDFC Bank said, “At HDFC Bank, we are committed to addressing the diverse payment needs of the self-employed as well as the business sector, ranging from MSMEs to large corporates. Understanding the specific requirements of the self-employed community, our business range of credit cards, is designed to be a practical game-changer in supporting their everyday business needs.”