Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate announces BKC 9, a project financed by WSB Fund II

After the resounding success of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate's premium project BKC 28, WSB Real Estate Debt Fund II (WSBREDF II) has invested INR 55 crore in another premium project, BKC 9, situated in Bandra East, Mumbai. BKC 9 is a collaborative effort between Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) and Vakratunda Buildcon Private Ltd. (VBPL).The WSBREDF-II fund has committed an investment of INR 55 crore to complete the premium project, BKC 9. This underscores the fund's commitment to nurturing innovative and high-quality real estate ventures. Following the INR 75 crore investment in BKC 28 in 2022, which achieved sales of approximately INR 200 crore, the collaboration aims to replicate its success in the burgeoning real estate market.Commenting on the launch, Nirav Dalal, Business Head and Chief Investment Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, stated, "In the wake of BKC 28's success, the launch of BKC 9 is a strategic move to meet the escalating demand for high-quality residences. Our collaboration with WSB Partners reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative and top-tier developments that redefine the standards of residential living." Vinit Prabhugaonkar, Managing Partner WSB Partners, said, "The launch of BKC 9 marks another significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and Vakratunda Group. We are confident that this partnership will replicate the success of our previous collaboration with them. We trust the group's ability to develop high-quality residential projects such as BKC 9 and BKC 28."