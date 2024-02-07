AIGJDC presents Preferred Manufacturers of India (PMI) Exhibition

Gurugram: The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (AIGJDC) proudly presents the much-anticipated Preferred Manufacturers of India (PMI) exhibition, a three-day event, being organized from February 6th to 8th, 2024, at the prestigious Hyatt Regency in Gurugram. The event was inaugurated on 6th January with great enthusiasm by distinguished guests Mrs Vibha Rani, Director & Head BIS, Faridabad, and Shri R Arulanandan Ji, Director of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Saiyam Mehra, Chairman (GJC), expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “PMI stands as an exclusive exhibition, not merely a showcase; it embodies a celebration of the rich heritage and craftsmanship that our nation proudly boasts. This platform allows us to unveil the pinnacle of Indian jewellery to the world.”Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman (GJC), echoed this sentiment, adding, “PMI serves as the quintessence of exclusivity, bringing together the industry's finest minds and talents. It acts as a melting pot of innovation and tradition, laying the foundation for the future of Indian jewellery.”Madan Kothari, Convenor of PMI, emphasized the significance of the event in promoting India's reputation as a global hub for quality jewellery manufacturing. He remarked, “PMI brings together the best manufacturers in the country, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to witness the richness and diversity of Indian jewellery heritage. During this PMI, we will be honouring the Jewels of the North—acknowledging and celebrating their contributions in the jewellery industry “Joint Convenor of PMI, Chetan Thadeshwar, highlighted the importance of such platforms in driving innovation and excellence across jewellery craftsmanship. “Events like PMI not only showcase existing talent but also inspire jewellers to push boundaries and explore new avenues of creativity, this time we are excited to present a fashion show – highlighting exclusive designs. Prepare for an evening of unparalleled glamour and style, promising to be unforgettable as part of our PMI. ” he remarked.