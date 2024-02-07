Videotex introduces Next-Gen 32” and 43” QLED webOS TVs

New Delhi: Videotex, India's foremost Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) and the largest manufacturer of webOS Hub—LG's smart TV operating system—has unveiled its latest innovation, introducing 80cm (32”) HD and 109cm (43”) FHD webOS Hub 2.0S operated TVs for the Indian smart TV brands. These cutting-edge televisions are poised to revolutionize the entertainment experience for Indian consumers, combining advanced technology with cost-effective pricing in the realm of smart TVs.

Crafted with a sleek metal design and a borderless screen, these TVs showcase an array of features including ThinQ AI-based voice recognition, Remote PC functionality, and a rich selection of apps for seamless access and control.The newly included Bluetooth smart TV remote, featuring a dedicated ThinQ AI voice control button, enhances the TV operating experience. The magic remote, equipped with direct hotkeys for popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Quick Access, a convenient Click wheel, and other advanced functionalities, ensures effortless navigation. Moreover, serving as a universal controller, it extends its capabilities to manage other devices like soundbars and AV receivers. Complementing this, the LG ThinQ app enables users to wield control over their TVs directly from their smartphones, adding an extra layer of convenience and flexibility.

Featuring the latest webOS 2.0S, these TVs unveil a revamped dashboard and user interface, while the card app conveniently organizes similar apps into groups. Notably, Videotex, as the pioneer Indian ODM securing a Dolby Audio License, integrates cutting-edge audio technology, ensuring an immersive sound experience for viewers.The Quantum Luminit+ Display, with an impressive 94% DCI-P3 coverage, combined with the new ARM Quad-Core processor, ensures precision in picture quality and depth in sound. With audio and picture quality as its forte, Videotex places a significant emphasis on research and development and technological enhancements, offering high-end features in smaller-sized TVs.Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex, reflected on the launch, stating, “With an industry legacy spanning nearly four decades and a portfolio encompassing over 20 esteemed brands in India, we take immense pride in our role as pioneers of technology. Our influence on the market stems from our commitment to innovation and expertise. We attribute our success to robust supplier relationships, leading-edge products, a skilled R&D team, and an ever-evolving manufacturing approach. These latest 32” and 43” smart TV solutions from webOS Hub epitomize a seamless fusion of cutting-edge features and competitive pricing, establishing a fresh industry benchmark.”