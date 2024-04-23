back to top
Search
IndiaHave Issued Unqualified Apology For Lapses: Ramdev, Balkrishna Tell SC
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Have Issued Unqualified Apology For Lapses: Ramdev, Balkrishna Tell SC

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Apr 23: Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd managing director Balkrishna on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that they have issued an unqualified apology in newspapers for the lapses on their part in the misleading advertisements case.
A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked their counsel to place the apology published in newspapers on record within two days.

The counsel appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna told the bench that additional advertisements shall be issued by them tendering an unqualified apology for the lapses on their part.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the duo, said they have on Monday published the apology in 67 newspapers across the nation.
The bench has posted the matter for hearing on April 30.
On April 16, the apex court had warned Ramdev and Balkrishna against any attempt to “degrade allopathy” and permitted them to tender a “public apology and show contrition” within a week in the contempt proceedings in the case of the misleading advertisement against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.
The court, however, had made it clear that it was not letting them “off the hook” yet.
The apex court is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the COVID-19 vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine. (Agencies)

Previous article
UBRAND Joins World Book and Copyright Day Celebrations to Promote Reading and Authors’ Rights
Next article
Iran Prez Raisi & Pak Army Chief Munir Discuss Border Security Issues After Conducting Tit-For-Tat Air Strikes
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai police recovers two pistols, bullets from Tapi river

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 23: The Mumbai police's crime branch has...

Congress Will Do X-Ray Of Wealth, Distribute It To ‘Select’ People: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
JAIPUR, Apr 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

Iran Prez Raisi & Pak Army Chief Munir Discuss Border Security Issues After Conducting Tit-For-Tat Air Strikes

Northlines Northlines -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 23:  Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistan...

Even Listening To Hanuman Chalisa Becomes Crime Under Cong Rule: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Jaipur, Apr 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pro Tips to Master Your Smartphone Camera

Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai police recovers two pistols, bullets from...

Congress Will Do X-Ray Of Wealth, Distribute It To ‘Select’ People:...