Iran Prez Raisi & Pak Army Chief Munir Discuss Border Security Issues After Conducting Tit-For-Tat Air Strikes

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir discussed regional peace, stability and border security, months after the two neighbours carried out tit-for-tat air strikes against alleged terrorist hideouts on rival lands.

Gen Munir called on Raisi, the first head of state of any country to visit Pakistan after the February 8 general elections, and emphasised the need for “improved coordination” against the terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army said.

General Munir described the Pakistan-Iran border as the “border of peace and friendship”, emphasising the need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardising the longstanding brotherly relations between the two neighbouring countries, it said.

The statement said that the discussion between the two dignitaries focussed on matters of mutual interest, notably regional peace, stability, and border security.

“Both sides concurred on the necessity to bolster bilateral cooperation while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity,” said the ISPR statement.

The Iranian President on Tuesday morning arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport and was received by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz..

The Foreign Office had stated earlier that Raisi would visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

On Monday, Raisi was welcomed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House. Both the leaders held wide-ranging talks and agreed on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism and discussed ways to promote bilateral ties at political, economic, trade and cultural levels.

During their talks, President Raisi and Prime Minister Sharif agreed on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The two leaders also held discussions to increase trade and communication links between their countries.

In the presence of Raisi and Sharif, the Iranian and Pakistani officials signed eight documents for promoting cooperation in various fields.

Addressing a joint press conference, President Raisi said that Iran and Pakistan have decided to increase the trade volume to USD 10 billion. (Agencies)