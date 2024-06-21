Govt withdraws 6,000 posts from JKSSB recruitment, new notification in August

Srinagar, Jun 20: The anticipation among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for government jobs has been prolonged as the government has withdrawn approximately 6,000 posts that were referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for recruitment.

This decision affects various departments, including the Home Department, for positions intended for the financial years 2022 to 2023.

The posts withdrawn include around 752 police sub-inspectors, approximately 4,000 police constables, 150 positions of Junior Engineer Civil, about 200 electrical engineers, among others. These positions were referred to JKSSB without finalizing the new reservation rules.

As per the KNO news agency, the Central Government recently allocated a ten percent reservation to the hill community of the state.

Due to this new reservation policy, the posts had to be withdrawn to align with the updated reservation rules. The General Administration Department has instructed the concerned departments to finalize the reservation rules before referring these posts back to JKSSB.

This adjustment process is expected to take one to two months. Consequently, JKSSB will likely issue notifications for these new posts only after August. JKSSB Chairman Rakesh Sharma confirmed that all the posts have been withdrawn and will be re-referred following the establishment of the new reservation rules, after which the recruitment process can proceed.

In related developments, the recruitment process for the posts in the Forest Department, including Forest Guard and Forester, is expected to commence by the end of July. This process will start with a physical examination followed by a written test. Although notifications for these positions were issued in 2022, the recruitment process has yet to begin even after 2023.

Additionally, the deadline for applying for the position of District Judge has been extended to July 15. The Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh High Court's Additional Registrar Administrative issued this extension order, pushing back the initial deadline from June 5 to provide more time for online applications—(KNO)