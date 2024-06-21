back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirJK Assembly polls expected to be announced after Raksha Bandhan
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

JK Assembly polls expected to be announced after Raksha Bandhan

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Jun 20: In a significant development, the administrative preparations for the assembly elections in and have intensified for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.

Sources suggest that the election announcement might come after the Raksha Bandhan festival, with plans to conduct the elections in five phases.

As per the KNO news agency, a three-day training program for the state's master trainers is scheduled in New Delhi from June 24 to June 26.

This training will be conducted by Election Commission officials and master trainers, and will include about 25 master trainers who will be briefed on the entire election process.

The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in November-December 2014, resulting in a PDP-BJP coalition government in 2015.

However, the coalition fell apart in June 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support, leaving Jammu and Kashmir without an elected government since then.

Previously trained for the , the master trainers will now focus on preparing for the upcoming assembly elections. The official notification for the elections is expected to be issued immediately after Raksha Bandhan.

Previous article
Credit goes to PM Modi for transforming J&K youth to innovations; LG Sinha
Next article
Govt withdraws 6,000 posts from JKSSB recruitment, new notification in August
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Highlights of the Speech delivered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Srinagar

Northlines Northlines -
Grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji...

J&K as state not in existence, so no PSA order for Its safety, security lies: HC

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 20: It cannot lie at the disposal...

Nr Command soon to induct ASMI submachine gun

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, June 20: Indian Army's Northern Command, believed...

Railways conduct trial run on World’s Highest Chenab Rail Bridge

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, June 20: Indian Railways on Thursday conducted...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Highlights of the Speech delivered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at...

J&K as state not in existence, so no PSA order for...

Kejriwal granted bail in money-laundering case linked to ‘excise scam’