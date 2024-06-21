JK Assembly polls expected to be announced after Raksha Bandhan

Srinagar, Jun 20: In a significant development, the administrative preparations for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.

Sources suggest that the election announcement might come after the Raksha Bandhan festival, with plans to conduct the elections in five phases.

As per the KNO news agency, a three-day training program for the state's master trainers is scheduled in New Delhi from June 24 to June 26.

This training will be conducted by Election Commission officials and national master trainers, and will include about 25 master trainers who will be briefed on the entire election process.

The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in November-December 2014, resulting in a PDP-BJP coalition government in 2015.

However, the coalition fell apart in June 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support, leaving Jammu and Kashmir without an elected government since then.

Previously trained for the Lok Sabha elections, the master trainers will now focus on preparing for the upcoming assembly elections. The official notification for the elections is expected to be issued immediately after Raksha Bandhan.