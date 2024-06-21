back to top
Search
JammuFour held in connection with June-12 terror incident in Doda
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

Four held in connection with June-12 terror incident in Doda

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Jun 20: Jammu & Police have detained four persons in connection with the June 12 terror incident at Kota Top in the Tanta area of Gundoh, Doda district.

They are being held at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) at the district headquarters in Doda for questioning to uncover details about terrorists' movements in the upper reaches of Gundoh, where a police constable was injured when terrorists fired upon security forces.

Sources told that the four detainees were picked up by the police for allegedly not providing information about the movement of terrorists in the upper reaches. “These terrorists were reportedly seen in Dhoks (temporary shelters in the upper reaches) belonging to locals before June 12, but no information was provided to the police,” a source said.

“Today, two of the four arrested persons were taken to the Gundoh area by the police, and by evening, they had not returned to the JIC,” another source added.

J&K Police, along with the army and paramilitary forces, have launched a combing operation in the Chattergala area of Bhaderwah and Tanta Top area of Gundoh following two terror-related incidents on June 11 and 12.

On June 11, five army soldiers of the 4 RR and one SPO of J&K Police were injured when terrorists fired upon them at Chattergala on the Bhaderwah-Bani road. On the evening of June 12, a policeman was injured when hiding terrorists opened fire upon security forces in the forests and fled from the area.

In addition to these areas, the police and army have established several checkpoints on different routes in the Doda district, including the Batote-Kishtwar highway, to monitor the movement of any suspected persons.

Even minor information about suspected movement is being taken seriously, and security forces ensure that no area is left unattended

Previous article
Govt withdraws 6,000 posts from JKSSB recruitment, new notification in August
Next article
Railways conduct trial run on World’s Highest Chenab Rail Bridge
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Yoga Day News: Modi urges people to make Yoga part of their life in indoor event after rain disrupts Dal lake celebrations

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 21: Rain played spoilsport in Prime Minister...

Highlights of the Speech delivered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Srinagar

Northlines Northlines -
Grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji...

J&K as state not in existence, so no PSA order for Its safety, security lies: HC

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 20: It cannot lie at the disposal...

Nr Command soon to induct ASMI submachine gun

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, June 20: Indian Army's Northern Command, believed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Yoga Day News: Modi urges people to make Yoga part of...

Highlights of the Speech delivered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at...

J&K as state not in existence, so no PSA order for...