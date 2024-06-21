Four held in connection with June-12 terror incident in Doda

Jammu Tawi, Jun 20: Jammu & Kashmir Police have detained four persons in connection with the June 12 terror incident at Kota Top in the Tanta area of Gundoh, Doda district.

They are being held at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) at the district headquarters in Doda for questioning to uncover details about terrorists' movements in the upper reaches of Gundoh, where a police constable was injured when terrorists fired upon security forces.

Sources told that the four detainees were picked up by the police for allegedly not providing information about the movement of terrorists in the upper reaches. “These terrorists were reportedly seen in Dhoks (temporary shelters in the upper reaches) belonging to locals before June 12, but no information was provided to the police,” a source said.

“Today, two of the four arrested persons were taken to the Gundoh area by the police, and by evening, they had not returned to the JIC,” another source added.

J&K Police, along with the army and paramilitary forces, have launched a combing operation in the Chattergala area of Bhaderwah and Tanta Top area of Gundoh following two terror-related incidents on June 11 and 12.

On June 11, five army soldiers of the 4 RR and one SPO of J&K Police were injured when terrorists fired upon them at Chattergala on the Bhaderwah-Bani road. On the evening of June 12, a policeman was injured when hiding terrorists opened fire upon security forces in the forests and fled from the area.

In addition to these areas, the police and army have established several checkpoints on different routes in the Doda district, including the Batote-Kishtwar national highway, to monitor the movement of any suspected persons.

Even minor information about suspected movement is being taken seriously, and security forces ensure that no area is left unattended