Govt to train 100 female tourist guides to promote tourism

Srinagar, Jan 25: In a major initiative to promote tourism activities, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to register and train 100 female tourist guides, to upscale their skills, officials said on Thursday.

The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir has decided to register more female tourist guides and impart professional training to them to upscale their skills.

In the first instance, a batch of 100 females would be chosen who shall be imparted professional training in guiding after registering them with the Department.

According to Director, Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, the idea is to further improve gender parity in the tourism sector and instill a sense of confidence among the female tourists who roughly constitute around fifty per cent of the tourist footfall to Kashmir Valley.

This, he said, would further improve and professionalise the service delivery system in the tourism sector in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir celebrates National Tourism Day today across various tourist destinations of Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Yousmarg with the intent to highlight nature conservation and sustainable Tourism.

4 JK Police Officers honoured with Shaurya Chakra

Jammu Tawi: Four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been honoured with prestigious Shaurya Chakra for their gallant acts by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

As per a statement, the awardees include DySP Mohan Sharma, Sub Inspector Feroz Ahmed Dar, ASI Amit Raina and Constable Varun Singh.

Director General of Police (DGP) R.R Swain has felicitated the awardees for bringing laurels and setting an example for the whole force by their exemplary valour and courage, observing that the honour bestowed on them will surely be morale boosting for the entire J&K Police Personnel.

In a special message, the DGP has commended these Shaurya Chakra awardees for their unparalleled courage and devotion to duty.

Highlighting the feat of these Special Operation Group Srinagar (also known as Cargo) officers the DGP has said that this prestigious honour is a testament to their exceptional bravery in the face of adversity, showcasing their dedication of upholding the principles of duty and honour to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.