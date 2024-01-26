MHA annouces 87-medals for JK Police, Tops gallantry medal list

January 25:

Jammu Kashmir Police has been honoured with 87-medals that include 72-gallantry medals, two Presidential Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 12-Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM). The J&K Home Guard and Civil Defence Service has also received one Medal for Meritorious Service.

In addition, the UT administration has also announced medals including 49-Jammu Kashmir Police Gallantry Medals and six Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The recipients of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) are Ashok Singh, DySP and Manoj Kumar, DySP.

Those who have been awarded with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) include Dalip Kumar, SSP, Smt. Gurvinder Kour, DySP, Abdul Hamid Dar,DySP, Dev Raj, DySP, Yasir Arfat Malik, Inspector, Sunil Kumar Ganjoo, Inspector, Rakesh Kumar, Inspector, Gh.Nabi Shah, Sub Inspector, Abdul Rashid Najar, HC, Nisar Ahmad Mir, ASI, Ram Lal,ASI, Raman Kumar, SgCt, and Mohd Tariq, SI (M). Those who have been awarded with J&K Police Medal for Meritorious Service (JKPMMS) include Abdul Qayoom -IPS, DIG, Rashmi Wazir-IPS, SSP, Mohd Aijaz Batt DySP, Ashwani Kumar Angotra, Inspector, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Insp and Rajinder Kumar, HC.

Director General of police J&K (DGP), R R Swain has complimented the police personnel on being awarded 87-medals by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of country's Republic Day.

“On the eve of Republic Day, I wholeheartedly congratulate every single constituent of this great force. I am pleased to inform you that 72 officials from our fraternity have been honoured with gallantry medals on this Republic Day, which is highest in terms of numbers across the country. This monumental achievement is a recognition of the sacrifices our department has rendered to the service of the nation,” DGP said.