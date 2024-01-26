2 ACB officers conferred Medal for Meritorious Services

Srinagar, Jan 25: Two officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau have been honoured with medals on the eve of Republic Day for their commendable contributions.

The awardees are SSP ACB Jammu Dalip Kumar and Inspector Ashwani Kumar Angotra.

SSP Dalip Kumar has been conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services, recognising his sustained and professional excellence.

Inspector Ashwani Kumar Angotra has also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Services, acknowledging his contributions and performance in the field of innovations related to Information Technology.