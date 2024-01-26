PDP calls out LG Sinha’s ‘political posturing’, urges him to desist from making wild allegationsv

Srinagar, Jan 25: Taking exception to the recent statements by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said it appeared that he has launched a full-fledged election campaign for the BJP and is out to “denigrate and demonise” its opponent parties.

“One would have expected Mr Sinha to rise above political matters. If complaints against any person or party are there, he should investigate those specific charges instead of making wild allegations against everybody. It is disconcerting to witness the Lieutenant Governor engaging in a broad generalization that seems to mark the commencement of an election campaign for the BJP, targeting others without presenting concrete evidence, ” the PDP spokesman said, while reminding the LG of his constitutional role.

The PDP urged him to desist from making “baseless allegations” and “insinuations” that could tarnish the image of public personalities and institutions

“For the past six years, the government has been on a relentless witch-hunt against politicians, journalists and activists who dissent from its ideological position. The indiscriminate use of arrests, property seizures, and filing of cases has become the modus operandi.

“We question the government on the number of convictions secured from these actions so far. LG must remember the responsibility that comes with his position and avoid engaging in a campaign that appears to be more about political posturing than genuine governance,” the party said in a statement.

The recent developments surrounding alleged irregularities in the name of development projects are alarming, said the PDP spokesman, adding that the party demands the government come clean on the execution of works under the smart city projects by making public the list of contractors and the tendering process.

“Transparency is crucial to ensuring public trust and confidence in the administration. The government's habit of blaming previous administrations for its own shortcomings is not acceptable. Instead of deflecting responsibility, we urge the government to update the public on the progress of investigation into various scams, including the insurance scam, power projects scam, and recruitment scams, as admitted by the government itself in the past,” the spokesman said.

The statement said it is unfortunate that no recruitment for the jobless youth is being made and in a bid to save face, country's Home Minister has been asked to distribute appointment letters to the candidates who qualified Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service exam.

“It is ironic that such an exercise has been found worthy of Home Minister's time,” it said.

The spokesman said the PDP is concerned about recent changes in the higher management of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, especially the increasing removal of local executives.