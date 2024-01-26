Night temperature rises in Kashmir, rain, snow likely over next week

SRINAGAR, Jan 25: Jammu and Kashmir could see a prolonged dry spell with the forecast of rains and snowfall at scattered to widespread places over the next few days, officials said on Thursday.

The night temperatures in the Kashmir valley saw a rise owing to a cloud cover. Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, up from previous night's minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

The meteorological department has said Jammu and Kashmir's weather would remain generally cloudy on Thursday with light snow at isolated higher reaches towards the night.

On Friday, there are chances of light rain over the plains and light snow at scattered higher reaches early morning, it said.

On Saturday, the weather is likely to remain cloudy with the possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches late evening, while light to moderate rain and snow is very likely over widespread places on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the MeT office said.

Light rain and snow could also occur at some places on February 1 and 2, it added.

The weather office has said the system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan passes and Zojila Pass, particularly from January 28-31.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund town recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius and the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kokernag town settled at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius.

A dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer than usual days. Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell and a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December. There has been no precipitation in most parts of the valley in the first three weeks of January.

There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir, while the upper reaches of the valley have received lesser than usual amount of snow.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of “Chilla-i-Kalan”, a 40-day harsh winter period, when a cold wave sweeps the region and temperatures drop considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as water in pipes.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, particularly the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day ‘Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).