Government declares two factions of Muslim conference in J&K as unlawful associations

NEW DELHI,Feb 29: Central govt has declared two factions of the Muslim Conference in Jammu & Kashmir as unlawful associations to combate terrorism and preserving national security. This decision, taken under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, comes into immediate effect and will last for a period of five years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced this in a statement posted on social media platform X. Shah emphasized the government's commitment to dismantling terror networks and ensuring the safety and integrity of the nation. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration's determination to eradicate terrorism and warned that those involved in unlawful activities would face severe consequences.

The Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) has been found to engage in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India. This faction has been actively supporting terrorist activities with the aim of separating Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian union. Numerous criminal cases, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, have been registered against the Sumji faction and its members.

Similarly, the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) has been implicated in promoting, aiding, and abetting secessionist movements in Jammu and Kashmir. This faction has been accused of supporting terrorism and participating in unlawful activities that pose a threat to India's sovereignty, security, and integrity. Like the Sumji faction, the Bhat faction and its members have faced multiple criminal charges under various sections of the law, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.