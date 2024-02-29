Himachal Pradesh crisis: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu holds parleys with ministers, party MLAs

Shimla, Feb 29: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been holding parleys with ministers and party legislators at his official residence Oak Over since Thursday morning.



The party observers, DK Shivakumar, Bhupesh Bhagel and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, have been meeting party legislators at a private hotel.

The BJP legislature party also met on Wednesday night in the presence of BJP national vice president Saudan Singh at a hotel. The saffron party chalked out its future strategy.

All eyes are now on Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, who will decide on the Congress plea of disqualifying the six MLAs from the membership of the Assembly.

The disqualification of the six MLAs could deter more ruling party MLAs from drifting towards the BJP amid talk of ‘Operation Lotus' in the state.



Both Congress and BJP leaders are engaged in hectic lobbying. The Congress government is facing a crisis following cross-voting by six of its disgruntled MLAs.