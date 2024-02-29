‘Copy paste’: Pakistan’s first woman CM Maryam Nawaz impressed by PM Modi’s economic model

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic model is the talk of the town in Pakistan.



The first woman CM of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz is impressed by PM Modi’s economic model. Maryam intends to implement programmes similar to the model.

However, Amjad Ayub Mirza raised a question on the practicability of the implementation of her policies. Maryam said she would make policies to transform Punjab into an economic hub.

According to Geo News, Maryam’s assumption of the chief minister’s office marks her debut in public office, posing the challenge of surpassing the legacies of ‘Mohsin Speed’ and Shehbaz Shariff in public perception through exemplary performance.

Critics suggest that the (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) PML-N chief organiser’s engagement with citizens needs enhancement, especially on social media platforms, to foster better “Citizen Engagement.”



PML-N sources emphasise the necessity for Maryam to shed arrogance and engage actively with citizens, focusing on fieldwork rather than confining interactions to drawing-room meetings with senior officials, as per Geo News.

Maryam’s agenda as Punjab’s first woman chief minister includes addressing issues such as violence against women, gender discrimination, and domestic violence, besides offering special packages to empower women.