GDC Kathua bags JU Gatka trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 17: Government Degree College (GDC) Kathua bagged men’s overall championship trophy while women’s title trophy

secured by PG Departments of University of Jammu(JU) in the inter-college Gatka competition which was organised by Department

of Sports, JU on the campus, here today.

In total, 12 teams representing affiliated colleges of JU took part in this competition in men and women section as part of the

annual calendar of activities, a handout issued by JU mentioned.

Director Sports of JU, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba encouraged the winners and runners-up teams as also other individuals, who

performed well. He also interacted with the technical penal. Also present were Mukesh Sharma, Sanjeev Jamwal, Sonu Kumari, Dr

Shamsher Singh and Jai Bharat.

The competition officiated by the technical penal Amarjeet Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Padam Dev Singh.

The Results:

MEN: Fari Soti: Team: GDC Kathua, Ist; MBS College of Engineering and Technology Jammu, 2nd and GDC Samba, 3rd.

Individual: Manpreet Singh, GDC Kathua, Ist; Jasmeet Singh, PG Departments, 2nd and Gurdeep Singh, GDC Samba, 3rd.

WOMEN: Fari Soti: Team: PG Departments of JU, Ist; GDC Paloura, 2nd and GCW Parade, 3rd. Individual: Nishtha Kour, PG

Departments, Ist; Amulya Singh, GCW Parade, 2nd and Shagun Kumar, GDC Paloura, 3rd.