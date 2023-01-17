Shreyas ruled out of New Zealand ODIs with back injury

Agencies

India’s middle order batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting in

Hyderabad on Wednesday, with a back injury.

“Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back

injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management,” BCCI said in a

statement on Tuesday.

His place in the ODI squad will be taken by Rajat Patidar.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli,

Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul

Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.