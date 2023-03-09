Festive Affair At Modi Stadium

Agencies

It was a festive affair at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad as the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy got underway on Thursday.

Prior to the start of the Test, Indian Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese took a lap of honour around the stadium.

The prime ministers of both the nations were present at the stadium to watch the opening day of the final Test of the prestigious series.

At the stadium Modi and Albanese were seen going through memorable pictures of historic India-Australia cricket encounters. Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri was seen enlightening the two leaders about the significance of India-Australia Test matches.

At the toss, both skippers were handed their Test caps from their prime ministers.

Ahead of the start, BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah felicitated Modi while BCCI President Binny felicitated Albanese.

India enter the fourth Test on the back of a shocking loss in the previous encounter at Indore.

After handing Australia crushing defeats in the first two Tests, the visitors bounced back to win the third Test.

While the win for Australia secured their place in the World Test Championship final, India will look to seal their spot with a win in Ahmedabad.